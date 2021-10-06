Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $33.43 Million Stake in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) by 4.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,702,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 358,587 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of TETRA Technologies worth $33,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTI. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 59.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTI traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,165,540. The stock has a market cap of $384.88 million, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $4.49.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $102.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

TETRA Technologies Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

