Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $38.01 Million Stock Position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of Enstar Group worth $38,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Enstar Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enstar Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Enstar Group during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Enstar Group during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert J. Campbell bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $223.88 per share, with a total value of $447,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,087,137.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ESGR traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $239.90. 333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,823. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $242.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.33. Enstar Group Limited has a 12 month low of $165.04 and a 12 month high of $269.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $13.31 EPS for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 80.75%. The company had revenue of $140.71 million during the quarter.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.

