Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $55.13 Million Stake in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,853,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 677,886 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tenneco were worth $55,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Tenneco by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Tenneco during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Tenneco by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new position in Tenneco during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tenneco alerts:

Shares of TEN stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,257. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.22. Tenneco Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.68, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.55.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 233.09%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tenneco Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Tenneco from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Tenneco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

In other news, Director Jane L. Warner bought 20,000 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.80 per share, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,107.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

About Tenneco

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.