Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 691,012 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,481,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691,012 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.50% of Federated Hermes worth $50,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 177.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 189.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Shares of FHI traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.47. 12,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,755. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.15. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.83 and a 1 year high of $34.74.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $311.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.99 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 27.94%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.44%.

In related news, VP Dolores D. Dudiak sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,164,400.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 5,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $177,364.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FHI. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

Federated Hermes Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.