FY2021 EPS Estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($6.66) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($6.67).

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $11.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $16.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $510.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.03. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $26.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $99,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 3,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $70,722.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 99,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $1,570,328.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,697,637. Insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

