FY2021 EPS Estimates for Wingstop Inc. Increased by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Wingstop in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.50. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Wingstop’s FY2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.38 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WING. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research raised Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $157.97 price objective on Wingstop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.17.

Shares of WING opened at $166.11 on Monday. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $112.47 and a fifty-two week high of $187.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.40 and a 200 day moving average of $155.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.39%.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 21,139 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total transaction of $3,407,606.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,972,442.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 359 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total value of $62,146.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,171 shares of company stock worth $14,120,700 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Wingstop by 760.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Wingstop by 291.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 694.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Wingstop by 554.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

