FY2022 EPS Estimates for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Increased by Analyst

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of NVIDIA in a report issued on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now expects that the computer hardware maker will post earnings of $3.55 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.48. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NVDA. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Argus upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NVIDIA from $219.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $231.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.58.

NVDA opened at $204.51 on Wednesday. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $230.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.33. The company has a market capitalization of $509.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.77%.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total value of $2,034,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $78,856,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 430,000 shares of company stock valued at $85,257,700. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,835 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,452 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,706,711 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,445,195,000 after acquiring an additional 186,152 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.