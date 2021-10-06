FY2022 EPS Estimates for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Lowered by Analyst

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Vipshop in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.56. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Vipshop’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

VIPS has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Vipshop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vipshop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.77.

VIPS stock opened at $10.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.29. Vipshop has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.64 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. Vipshop’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the first quarter worth $4,190,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vipshop during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,889,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 4.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 844,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,815,000 after purchasing an additional 35,547 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,466,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,792,000 after acquiring an additional 119,964 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vipshop by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,496,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,114,000 after acquiring an additional 426,943 shares in the last quarter. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

