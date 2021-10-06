FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Albemarle in a report released on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $8.50 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.45.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ALB. HSBC lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Cowen increased their target price on Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Albemarle from $250.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on Albemarle from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Albemarle from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.10.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $222.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $90.07 and a fifty-two week high of $253.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $225.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.86%.

In other Albemarle news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total value of $2,288,943.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,370,759.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total transaction of $325,893.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,533 shares in the company, valued at $4,761,168.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,534 shares of company stock worth $5,298,393. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,258,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,060,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,429 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,754,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,643,197,000 after purchasing an additional 928,984 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 48.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,352,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $343,740,000 after buying an additional 766,199 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $338,803,000 after purchasing an additional 752,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 175.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 996,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $145,625,000 after acquiring an additional 634,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

