GAM (OTCMKTS:GMHLY) Stock Price Up 2.6%

GAM Holding AG (OTCMKTS:GMHLY)’s share price rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average of $0.34.

GAM Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GMHLY)

GAM Holding AG is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to institutions, financial intermediaries and private investors. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. Through its subsidiaries, it also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds.

