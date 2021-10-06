GAMEE Hits Market Capitalization of $13.32 Million (GMEE)

GAMEE (CURRENCY:GMEE) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One GAMEE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000428 BTC on major exchanges. GAMEE has a total market cap of $13.32 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GAMEE has traded 76.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00058939 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 49.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00096395 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.21 or 0.00129071 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,110.34 or 0.99885519 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,473.78 or 0.06296101 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About GAMEE

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,370,273 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

GAMEE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAMEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

