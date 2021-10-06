Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $53.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.99% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $47.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1-year low of $36.18 and a 1-year high of $51.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 45.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $500,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 156,502 shares in the company, valued at $7,828,230.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.2% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 19,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 11,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.0% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

