Gazit Globe Ltd (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Gazit Globe Ltd (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decline of 34.5% from the August 31st total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 116.0 days.

GZTGF stock remained flat at $$7.06 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Gazit Globe has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $8.66. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.03.

Get Gazit Globe alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.3713 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This is an increase from Gazit Globe’s previous dividend of $0.37. This represents a yield of 5.3%.

Gazit-Globe Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of income-producing real estate around the world, and focuses on grocery-anchored shopping centers. It operates through the following geographic segments: North Europe, Central and East Europe, Israel, Brazil, United States, and Other Segments.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Gazit Globe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gazit Globe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.