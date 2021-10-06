GCP Student Living (LON:DIGS) Shares Up 0.2%

GCP Student Living plc (LON:DIGS)’s share price shot up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 212.50 ($2.78) and last traded at GBX 212.50 ($2.78). 521,989 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,617,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 212 ($2.77).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of GCP Student Living in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 212.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 186.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £964.64 million and a P/E ratio of 141.33.

GCP Student Living plc, a FTSE 250 company, was the first real estate investment trust in the UK to focus on student residential assets. The Company seeks to provide shareholders with attractive total returns in the longer term through the potential for modest capital appreciation and regular, sustainable, long term dividends with inflation linked income characteristics.

