GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GEAGY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 16th.

OTCMKTS GEAGY remained flat at $$40.59 during trading on Friday. 2,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $33.21 and a 52-week high of $40.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.59 and a 200 day moving average of $40.54.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

