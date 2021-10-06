GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Short Interest Update

GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 616,200 shares, a decrease of 34.2% from the August 31st total of 936,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of JOB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.46. 959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,054,117. GEE Group has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $2.17. The stock has a market cap of $52.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. GEE Group had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $38.07 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of GEE Group by 708.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47,647 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP bought a new position in shares of GEE Group in the second quarter worth approximately $1,289,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GEE Group in the second quarter worth approximately $400,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GEE Group in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of GEE Group in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

GEE Group, Inc engages in the provision of staffing solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. Its services include direct hire placement, temporary professional staffing in the fields of information technology, engineering, medical and accounting and temporary light industrial staffing.

