Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Trading Down 5.4%

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)’s stock price fell 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.36 and last traded at $19.36. 821 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 881,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.47.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GNK shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Genco Shipping & Trading currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of $827.44 million, a PE ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.60.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $84.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.51 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 13.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.87%. As a group, analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is currently -114.29%.

In related news, CAO Joseph Adamo sold 2,739 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $58,450.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,189.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 100,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $1,775,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 923,739 shares of company stock valued at $16,667,820 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNK. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 181.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 147.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,730 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

