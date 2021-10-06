Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Position Raised by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 268.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,407 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Genesco were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GCO. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Genesco by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Genesco by 72.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genesco by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,472,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,455,000 after purchasing an additional 176,124 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesco during the first quarter valued at about $445,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Genesco by 12.5% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GCO traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.93. 376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,409. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.37 million, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 2.25. Genesco Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.54 and a 1-year high of $67.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $555.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.36 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.30%. Genesco’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas George purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.96 per share, with a total value of $100,728.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,728. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 1,836 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $117,338.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

