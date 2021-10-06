Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Getty Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, leasing and financing of retail motor fuel and convenience store properties and petroleum distribution terminals in the United States. The company’s properties are leased or sublet to distributors and retailers engaged in the sale of gasoline and various motor fuel products, convenience store products, and automotive repair services. Getty’s properties are operated under a variety of brands including Getty, BP, Exxon, Mobil, Shell, Chevron, Valero, Fina and Aloha. It is also a marketer of heating oil in Pennsylvania and Maryland. Getty Realty Corp. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

GTY has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Getty Realty in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Getty Realty from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE GTY traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,038. Getty Realty has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $34.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.04. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 50.71%. The business had revenue of $38.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.56 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Getty Realty will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

