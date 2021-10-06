GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT) Stock Price Up 3.9%

GFT Technologies SE (ETR:GFT) shares traded up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €29.15 ($34.29) and last traded at €29.10 ($34.24). 70,978 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 133,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at €28.00 ($32.94).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €28.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is €22.87. The company has a market capitalization of $766.08 million and a PE ratio of 39.86.

GFT Technologies Company Profile (ETR:GFT)

GFT Technologies SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation services. The company operates in two segments, Americas, UK & APAC; and Continental Europe. It offers consulting on the development and realization of IT strategies, development of bespoke IT solutions, implementation of sector-specific software, and maintenance and development of business-critical IT solutions.

