GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Shares Gap Down to $21.57

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.57, but opened at $20.81. GH Research shares last traded at $20.90, with a volume of 29 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of GH Research in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GH Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of GH Research in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of GH Research in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.25 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of GH Research in a report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GH Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.56.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.05.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GH Research PLC will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in GH Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,585,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of GH Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,260,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of GH Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,549,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GH Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,021,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of GH Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.62% of the company’s stock.

GH Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:GHRS)

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

