Gitcoin (GTC) Trading Up 24.6% Over Last 7 Days

Gitcoin (CURRENCY:GTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 6th. Over the last seven days, Gitcoin has traded 24.6% higher against the dollar. Gitcoin has a market capitalization of $113.94 million and $15.64 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gitcoin coin can now be purchased for $8.02 or 0.00014547 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gitcoin alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00048766 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.40 or 0.00229135 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.23 or 0.00103742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Gitcoin Coin Profile

Gitcoin is a coin. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity . Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.