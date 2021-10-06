Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) Short Interest Down 35.5% in September

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 35.5% from the August 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet cut Global Indemnity Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

GBLI stock remained flat at $$26.58 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 216 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,624. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Global Indemnity Group has a one year low of $20.81 and a one year high of $31.98. The company has a market cap of $383.47 million, a P/E ratio of -147.67 and a beta of 0.38.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.82). Global Indemnity Group had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $164.40 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd.

In other news, Director Seth Gersch bought 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.02 per share, for a total transaction of $97,272.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBLI. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Global Indemnity Group by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Global Indemnity Group during the 1st quarter worth $278,000. 49.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, and Stable; and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, and programs.

