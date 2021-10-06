Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th.

NASDAQ ALTY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.17. 252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,773. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.42. Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $13.92.

