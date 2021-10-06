Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,240 Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,240 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,720,393 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,367,378,000 after acquiring an additional 176,530 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,636,987 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,950,397,000 after acquiring an additional 305,619 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,325,733 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,039,982,000 after acquiring an additional 362,435 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,144,654 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,622,526,000 after acquiring an additional 115,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,937,940 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,194,108,000 after acquiring an additional 177,985 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMAT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.00. The company had a trading volume of 267,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,542,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $115.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.87 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.20.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.02%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMAT. Susquehanna lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.39.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,000 shares of company stock worth $6,928,710. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

