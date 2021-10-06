Golden Minerals (TSE:AUMN) PT Raised to C$1.30

Golden Minerals (TSE:AUMN) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Fundamental Research to C$1.30 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 145.28% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of TSE AUMN traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.53. The company had a trading volume of 6,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,878. The firm has a market cap of C$86.29 million and a P/E ratio of -8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Golden Minerals has a 12 month low of C$0.53 and a 12 month high of C$1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.76.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo property situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

