Golden State Equity Partners Buys 143 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 10.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,682,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $862,214,000 after acquiring an additional 647,203 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 2.9% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,290,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $881,351,000 after acquiring an additional 174,816 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,186,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $795,844,000 after acquiring an additional 186,769 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Waste Management by 100.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,929,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,347,000 after buying an additional 2,976,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Waste Management by 13.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,860,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $627,678,000 after buying an additional 584,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

WM stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.70. 31,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,601,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.90. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $156.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.07%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WM. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 price target (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.97.

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total transaction of $5,138,785.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,291,888.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $1,816,567.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,326 shares of company stock valued at $13,799,816. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

