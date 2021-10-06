Golden State Equity Partners Cuts Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Golden State Equity Partners lessened its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,323 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,064,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,923,398,000 after buying an additional 649,223 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,349,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $516,117,000 after buying an additional 119,454 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,251,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $428,209,000 after buying an additional 725,763 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,335,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $372,031,000 after purchasing an additional 255,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,592,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $292,948,000 after purchasing an additional 117,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.67. 97,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,964,526. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $27.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.05 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is -404.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen cut Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.63.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

