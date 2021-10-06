Golden State Equity Partners Invests $297,000 in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,708,000 after buying an additional 103,160 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth $321,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 109.0% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 2.3% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $707,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,184,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.59.

NYSE:AAP traded up $0.88 on Wednesday, hitting $209.90. 10,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,465. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.59 and a 1 year high of $220.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.08. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 47.00%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

