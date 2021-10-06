Golden State Equity Partners Makes New $190,000 Investment in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,867,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,278,000 after acquiring an additional 354,798 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 12.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,229,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,177,000 after purchasing an additional 139,257 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 17.6% in the first quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,007,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,525,000 after purchasing an additional 150,850 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 788,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 637,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,465,000 after acquiring an additional 132,222 shares during the period. 63.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OCUL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

OCUL traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.79. 23,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,295. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.75 million, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 2.14. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a one year low of $8.36 and a one year high of $24.30. The company has a current ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 10.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.47.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 318.77% and a negative return on equity of 51.58%. The company had revenue of $11.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.70 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich bought 5,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,681. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

