Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,002,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,193 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 7.18% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $946,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,249,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,061,000 after buying an additional 433,748 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,538,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,198,000 after purchasing an additional 38,941 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,227,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,610,000 after purchasing an additional 183,898 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,114,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,908,000 after purchasing an additional 256,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 2,090,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,888,000 after purchasing an additional 182,185 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,520,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,310. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.63 and a 1-year high of $91.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.56.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.