GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Given a C$0.60 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) has been assigned a C$0.60 target price by investment analysts at Fundamental Research in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 69.01% from the stock’s current price.

CVE:GXU traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$0.36. 560,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,425. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.31 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.29. The firm has a market cap of C$191.08 million and a PE ratio of -18.68. GoviEx Uranium has a twelve month low of C$0.12 and a twelve month high of C$0.59.

Get GoviEx Uranium alerts:

In other news, Director Christopher Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.53, for a total transaction of C$26,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 940,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$498,200.

GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium projects in Africa. The company's flagship property is the Madaouela project located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Mutanga project that consists of 3 mine permits situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project located in Mali.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for GoviEx Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoviEx Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.