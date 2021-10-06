Grammer (ETR:GMM) Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of Grammer AG (ETR:GMM) dropped 2.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €20.20 ($23.76) and last traded at €20.30 ($23.88). Approximately 344 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 18,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at €20.90 ($24.59).

The firm has a market capitalization of $302.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of €23.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of €24.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.34.

About Grammer (ETR:GMM)

Grammer AG develops, produces, and sells components and systems for automotive interiors worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Automotive and Commercial Vehicles. The Automotive division supplies headrests, armrests, center consoles, and interior components and operating elements to automakers and automotive tier-I suppliers, as well as thermoplastic solutions.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Grammer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grammer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.