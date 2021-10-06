Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNFI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 5.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 803,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,727,000 after acquiring an additional 44,688 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 33.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,688,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,431,000 after acquiring an additional 420,440 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. abrdn plc grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 46,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 2.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 396,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,661,000 after buying an additional 10,624 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNFI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on United Natural Foods from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research boosted their target price on United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

UNFI opened at $48.30 on Wednesday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $52.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.28.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael C. Stigers sold 35,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $1,688,942.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total transaction of $1,455,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,056 shares of company stock worth $3,217,004 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

