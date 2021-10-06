Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 805 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW opened at $46.64 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.96. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $47.24. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $306.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

