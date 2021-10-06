Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AMC Networks by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,818,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,135,000 after acquiring an additional 292,885 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 1,475.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 291,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,462,000 after acquiring an additional 272,859 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 950.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 258,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,757,000 after acquiring an additional 234,152 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AMC Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $5,732,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC increased its position in AMC Networks by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 101,800 shares during the period. 75.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

AMC Networks stock opened at $45.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.41 and its 200-day moving average is $53.50. AMC Networks Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.16 and a 1 year high of $83.63.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $771.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.12 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 64.53% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

AMCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut AMC Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.70.

In other news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total transaction of $1,883,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

See Also: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX).

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.