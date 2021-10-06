Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 240 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Chewy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,878,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,005,000 after acquiring an additional 329,632 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Chewy by 343.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,497,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,559,000 after buying an additional 1,933,663 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chewy by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,468,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,098,000 after buying an additional 112,481 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 5.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,423,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,491,000 after purchasing an additional 78,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 672,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,885,000 after buying an additional 80,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CHWY shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chewy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Chewy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Chewy from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Chewy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.10.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $941,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,988,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,853 shares of company stock worth $3,819,090 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $63.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,251.50 and a beta of 0.32. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.81 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.91.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Chewy had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

