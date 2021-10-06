Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Short Interest Up 23.3% in September

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the August 31st total of 1,160,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 374,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Great Western Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 1,240.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 98.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Great Western Bancorp stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,751. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.23. Great Western Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $35.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $116.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.46 million. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 33.10%. Equities analysts predict that Great Western Bancorp will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Great Western Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 12.50%.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

