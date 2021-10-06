Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF)’s share price dropped 4.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.20 and last traded at $26.36. Approximately 230,077 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 493,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.57.

GTBIF has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on Green Thumb Industries from C$73.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised Green Thumb Industries to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $43.50 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Thumb Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.06.

Get Green Thumb Industries alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.74.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.