Gresham House (LON:GHE) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Gresham House plc (LON:GHE) fell 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 900 ($11.76) and last traded at GBX 905 ($11.82). 170,765 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 192% from the average session volume of 58,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 907 ($11.85).

Several research firms recently weighed in on GHE. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 959 ($12.53) target price on shares of Gresham House in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Gresham House from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,150 ($15.02) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Get Gresham House alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £343.91 million and a P/E ratio of 37.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 909.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 885.74.

Gresham House plc is a publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to individual investors, financial advisers, institutional investors, charities and endowments, family offices, and business owners. The firm invests in the public equity of European markets and United Kingdom. The firm invests in opportunities in private equity markets.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Gresham House Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gresham House and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.