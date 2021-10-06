Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Receives $223.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $223.20.

Several analysts have commented on GPI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Group 1 Automotive stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $188.75. 121,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,805. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.01. Group 1 Automotive has a 1 year low of $102.68 and a 1 year high of $206.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $10.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by $3.18. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 4.03%. On average, analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive will post 31.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 7.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,280,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

