GrowMax Resources (OTCMKTS:APEOF) vs. Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Head-To-Head Survey

GrowMax Resources (OTCMKTS:APEOF) and Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for GrowMax Resources and Continental Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GrowMax Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Continental Resources 3 8 9 0 2.30

Continental Resources has a consensus price target of $39.09, suggesting a potential downside of 19.92%. Given Continental Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Continental Resources is more favorable than GrowMax Resources.

Profitability

This table compares GrowMax Resources and Continental Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GrowMax Resources N/A N/A N/A Continental Resources 9.47% 7.09% 3.19%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.1% of Continental Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 82.4% of Continental Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GrowMax Resources and Continental Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GrowMax Resources N/A N/A $820,000.00 N/A N/A Continental Resources $2.59 billion 6.93 -$596.87 million ($1.17) -41.71

GrowMax Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Continental Resources.

Volatility and Risk

GrowMax Resources has a beta of 3.26, meaning that its share price is 226% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Continental Resources has a beta of 3.37, meaning that its share price is 237% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Continental Resources beats GrowMax Resources on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GrowMax Resources

GrowMax Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, evaluation and development of phosphate and potassium-rich brine resources. The firm focuses in the operation of Bayovar property, located in Sechura Desert in northwestern Peru. It also involves in the distribution of fertilizers. The company was founded on August 22, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

