GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GXO Logistics Inc. is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc. is headquartered in Conn., USA. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GXO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.40.

Shares of GXO Logistics stock opened at $78.37 on Wednesday. GXO Logistics has a 12-month low of $48.38 and a 12-month high of $89.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

