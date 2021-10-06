Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 4,365 shares.The stock last traded at $31.86 and had previously closed at $32.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Hailiang Education Group alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLG. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Hailiang Education Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,189,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hailiang Education Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hailiang Education Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hailiang Education Group, Inc engages in the provision of private K-12 educational services. It offers basic educational and international programs for kindergarten, primary, middle, and high school levels. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hailiang Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hailiang Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.