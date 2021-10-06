Hallador Energy to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Hallador Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 4th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.01. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hallador Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Hallador Energy stock opened at $3.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.44. Hallador Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $3.49. The stock has a market cap of $103.78 million, a P/E ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). Hallador Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $55.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.40 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HNRG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hallador Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Hallador Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Hallador Energy by 160.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,161 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 16,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 6,709 shares during the period. 20.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Co engages in business through its subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. It also owns summit terminal, a transport facility on the Ohio River. The company was founded by David C. Hardie in 1951 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

