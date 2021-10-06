Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 15th. cut Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Harpoon Therapeutics stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,757. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.89 and a 200-day moving average of $14.68. The stock has a market cap of $233.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.89. Harpoon Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.08 and a one year high of $25.24.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.09). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.42% and a negative net margin of 394.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 million. Analysts expect that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Harpoon Therapeutics news, CFO Georgia Erbez bought 10,300 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $83,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 26.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 16.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 40.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 28.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

