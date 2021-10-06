Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,333,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,546 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.68% of Harsco worth $27,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Harsco by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,912,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,450,000 after purchasing an additional 904,895 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Harsco by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,912,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,634,000 after purchasing an additional 356,957 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Harsco by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,600,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,094,000 after purchasing an additional 184,961 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in Harsco by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,817,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,175,000 after purchasing an additional 421,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Harsco by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,814,000 after purchasing an additional 115,957 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Harsco in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of HSC traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,364. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -556.33, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Harsco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $570.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.36 million. Harsco had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Harsco Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

