HBT Financial, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:HBT)

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of HBT Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.43. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HBT Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HBT Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of HBT opened at $16.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.96. HBT Financial has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $441.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.43.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $38.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.15 million. HBT Financial had a net margin of 31.91% and a return on equity of 14.16%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of HBT Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,260,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,575,000 after acquiring an additional 58,712 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in HBT Financial by 38.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 89,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 24,819 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in HBT Financial by 155.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 43.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 11,364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

