HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HCI Group, Inc. is a holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiaries. It is engaged in diverse business activities, including property and casualty insurance, information technology, real estate and reinsurance. The company, through its largest subsidiary, Homeowners Choice Property & Casualty Insurance Company, Inc., provides property and casualty insurance. Its insurance product includes property and casualty homeowners insurance, condominium-owners’ insurance and tenants insurance to individuals owning property. HCI Group, Inc., formerly known as Homeowners Choice, Inc., is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities raised their price target on HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

HCI stock opened at $120.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52 and a beta of 0.74. HCI Group has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $120.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.93.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. HCI Group had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $101.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.77 million. Equities analysts predict that HCI Group will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HCI Group by 833.9% during the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in HCI Group during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HCI Group by 11.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HCI Group in the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in HCI Group in the second quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

