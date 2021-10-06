Head to Head Contrast: Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) and On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF)

On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) and Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares On Track Innovations and Pixelworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets On Track Innovations -90.42% -159.34% -35.63% Pixelworks -65.70% -40.29% -27.93%

This table compares On Track Innovations and Pixelworks’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio On Track Innovations $12.74 million 0.97 -$6.13 million N/A N/A Pixelworks $40.85 million 5.88 -$26.53 million ($0.39) -11.74

On Track Innovations has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pixelworks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for On Track Innovations and Pixelworks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score On Track Innovations 0 0 0 0 N/A Pixelworks 0 3 1 0 2.25

Pixelworks has a consensus price target of $6.25, suggesting a potential upside of 36.46%. Given Pixelworks’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pixelworks is more favorable than On Track Innovations.

Volatility and Risk

On Track Innovations has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pixelworks has a beta of 2.32, suggesting that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.7% of Pixelworks shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of On Track Innovations shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Pixelworks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pixelworks beats On Track Innovations on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About On Track Innovations

On Track Innovations Ltd. engages in the development of cashless payment solutions. It operates through the Retail and Petroleum segments. The Retail segment sells and markets variety of products for cashless payment solutions. The Petroleum segment includes manufacturing and selling of fuel payment and management solutions. The company was founded on February 15, 1990 and is headquartered in Yokneam, Israel.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc. engages in the design and development integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product category comprises of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs. The company was founded by Allen H. Alley, Michael G. West, Kenneth Hunkins, Robert Y. Greenberg and Bradley A. Zenger on January 16, 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

